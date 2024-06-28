Cristiano Ronaldo should not have started in the first place, says Don Hutchison

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events, Georgia sent shockwaves across the footballing world by defeating heavyweights Portugal to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16. Cristiano Ronaldo, the top assist provider (7) and top goalscorer (14) in the history of the tournament was left fuming at the final whistle.

Former Liverpool player Don Hutchison made a bold claim about the Portuguese legend during the Football Extraaa show.

“The game was a dead-rubber for Portugal. Despite the loss, they would have secured first place in the group stage. Resting Ronaldo could have rejuvenated him for the knockout stage, where he would likely have made a bigger impact. Now, he is frustrated and also on a yellow card,” explained Hutchison, who is a Euro 2024 expert panellist on Sony Sports.

“By keeping Ronaldo on the bench, coach Roberto Martinez could’ve tested his squad depth. If the scoreline had turned upside down, Ronaldo could then have been introduced as a super sub which would have favoured a bit for Portugal. Now, the concern is that Ronaldo has played three consecutive games without rest, and Portugal could face France in the quarter-finals of the tournament,” he continued. IANS

