Cummins reveals what went wrong in Australia’s shock Bangladesh Test defeat

MELBOURNE: Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has rejected suggestions that poor preparation contributed to his side’s shock Test loss to Bangladesh in August.

Australia suffered a nine-wicket defeat in the opening Test after a poor batting display, before bouncing back to win the second Test by an innings inside two days.

However, Cummins said the team’s preparation would not have changed had the series been against a higher-profile opponent such as England in the Ashes.

“Whether that was an Ashes Test or a Bangladesh series, I think we would have prepped exactly the same,” Cummins told the Keepin’ it Cricket podcast.

“Of course you look at it after the series, but I actually thought we were in a really good spot; everyone fit, firing.”

Asked what went wrong in the defeat, Cummins was blunt: “I just don’t think we played very well,” he said.

“I don’t think it was a lack of prep. I just don’t think we were at our best, and Bangladesh played brilliantly, and didn’t really let us in.”

Australia’s next Test assignment is a three-match series in South Africa, although Cummins will miss the preceding ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The tour will mark Australia’s return to South Africa for Tests since the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal. Cummins, however, does not expect the controversy to dominate the series.

“There might be a little bit of hostility,” he said, before adding: “Everyone moves on. The good thing is, three Tests, you get stuck into the cricket, and everyone just worries about the cricket pretty quickly.”

“I’m sure there’ll be some rowdy people in the crowd, and some articles or some media bring up stuff. But our group’s moved on.” Agencies

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