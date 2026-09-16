Munich Football Arena to Host 2028 Champions League Final, Camp Nou Confirmed for 2029

Nyon: UEFA has confirmed the venues for the 2028 and 2029 Champions League finals, with the Munich Football Arena and Barcelona’s Camp Nou set to host the prestigious European club showpiece event. The 2028 final will be played at the Munich Football Arena, while the 2029 edition will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona, bringing the biggest match in European club football back to the iconic Catalan stadium.

Munich’s stadium has considerable experience of hosting major Champions League occasions. It staged the final in 2012 and again in 2025, while the 2028 edition will give the venue another opportunity to welcome Europe’s top clubs. For Barcelona, the 2029 final will mark the return of the Champions League showpiece to Camp Nou after three decades. The stadium last hosted the final in 1999, when Manchester United produced a dramatic late comeback to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 and lift the European Cup. IANS

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