Cummins Set to Return for SRH Clash Against RR on April 25, Confirms Vettori

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins will rejoin the squad on Friday evening, on the eve of their clash against Chennai Super Kings, but is expected to return to action only on April 25 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, said head coach Daniel Vettori. Cummins, who has been recovering from a lumbar stress injury, had linked up with SRH on March 27, a day before their opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and travelled with the squad for the next fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders before flying home for a fitness test.

After passing the fitness test in Australia, Cummins is now on his way back to rejoining SRH. “He's flying today, so he will be with us, I think, this evening. The plan is for the 25th (of April),” said Vettori in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

In his absence, SRH experimented with their pace attack and found success in debutant fast bowlers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, both of whom claimed four-wicket hauls against RR at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium earlier this week. IANS

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