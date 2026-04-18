Veer Chotrani storms into Hamburg Open last eight; Abhay, Ramit, Joshna crash out

Hamburg: Veer Chotrani beat Raphael Kandra 3-0 to reach Hamburg Open squash quarters, a PSA Bronze event.

Chotrani pulled off a major upset by defeating home favourite Kandra in straight games. The Indian dominated the match from start to finish, requiring just 30 minutes to secure an 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 victory and advance to the last eight.

However, his compatriots, fifth seed Abhay Singh and seventh seed Ramit Tandon bowed out in the second round. Singh lost to Sam Todd (England) 9-11, 11-7, 4-11, 2-11, Tandon fell to Balazs Farkas (Hungary) 10-12, 11-4, 5-11, 9-11.

Todd, will make their debut in the quarter finals of a bronze-level event, Todd, who’s scooped two copper-level titles already this season, produced some of his best squash to see off Singh – who recently landed the JSW Indian Open crown – to earn himself a quarter-final showdown with the tournament’s No.3 seed Fares Dessouky on Friday.

In the women’s section, former women’s world No 10 Joshna Chinappa was beaten by eighth seed Joelle King, the Kiwi winning 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 11-4.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Marta Dominguez will also feature in the last eight of a Bronze event for the first time after overcoming No.6 seed Malliff.

Dominguez, who had never beaten the Englishwoman on Tour prior to their round two clash, ended a run of six straight defeats to advance to her maiden Bronze quarter-final by triumphing 11-7, 9-11, 11-5, 11-3. IANS

Also Read: Kunal Sarma to Lead Guwahati in Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy Inter-District Campaign