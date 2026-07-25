India edge South Africa to top Group B in women’s pairs bowls at Commonwealth Games

Glasgow: India registered its second win on the trot in the women’s pairs sectional play category in Bowls, defeating South Africa 2-0 ( 6-4, 7-5) in a Group B match at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Thursday. With the win, India moves to the top of Group B ahead of England.

Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki, after demolishing Malta 7-1 in their opening game, continued their fine form against the Proteas.

It was however, anything but a straitghtforward victory for the Indian duo as they were made to dig deep by the South African pair of Thabelo Mouvhango and Jacqui Janse van Rensburg. Agencies

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