Danish Manzoor wins bronze for India at International Taekwondo C'ship

Amman: Danish Manzoor, a young athlete from Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, has brought pride to India by securing a Bronze Medal at the prestigious 13th Elites Cup International Taekwondo Championship, held in Amman, Jordan, from 21st to 24th August 2025. The tournament, organized by the Jordan National Taekwondo Federation, is regarded as one of the premier sporting events in the Arab world, attracting top athletes and Olympic contenders from across the Middle East. IANS

