Christchurch: New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell said his team was comfortable with India’s decision to end the opening Test early, acknowledging the physical demands on the visiting bowlers after five days of cricket, as both sides prepare for the second Test at Hagley Oval, beginning Friday. India agreed to a draw with 15 overs remaining on the final day and five New Zealand wickets still to take.

India captain Shubman Gill had cited the workload of his fast bowlers and the short turnaround between matches as reasons for not pursuing the remaining wickets. Mitchell said the effort put in by the Indian attack was evident throughout the day.

“You could see the amount of effort they were putting in throughout the day. It takes a toll on the bowlers’ bodies and they’re the big series as well. When they wanted to shake hands, we were both pretty happy to do so,” Mitchell told reporters upon his arrival here.

Reflecting on the drawn encounter, Mitchell described it as a demanding five-day contest, particularly for the bowlers, while expressing satisfaction at the team’s ability to avoid defeat.

“Not too bad actually. Obviously it was a big five days, probably more for the bowlers with in-charging and for multiple spells. But yeah, awesome to, I guess, get that draw and head to Hagley Oval for the decider,” he stated.

The New Zealand batter also spoke about his contribution and the collective effort of the batting unit in holding off India’s bowling attack. “It’s always nice to keep contributing to the team. But I thought as a whole batting unit, to build partnerships for long periods of time and to get away with the draw, that was pretty cool.”

Mitchell, who enjoyed batting alongside Glenn Phillips, said the experience required both players to adopt a different approach from their usual style across formats. “I love batting with a GP (Glenn). Across all three formats, it’s seriously good fun and it was nice to do, I guess, a different style for both of us.”

He also explained that the challenge was not necessarily about making the task easier by shutting down scoring opportunities, but about understanding what the situation demanded and maintaining concentration. IANS

Also Read: Batting Coach Ronchi Praises New Zealand's Adaptability After Battling India to Test Draw