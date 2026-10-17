David Ferrer to Step Down as Spain's Davis Cup Captain After Final Season

Madrid: David Ferrer announced on Thursday that he will step down as captain of Spain’s Davis Cup team at the end of the season, citing “purely personal” reasons for his decision.

The 44-year-old, who won the Davis Cup three times as a player in 2008, 2009, and 2011, has spent three years leading the national team but has yet to win the competition as captain.

Ferrer confirmed his decision in a statement posted on social media, saying he would not continue in the role in 2027. “I want to announce that this will be my last year as Davis Cup captain, and I will not be continuing into 2027,” he wrote.

He thanked the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) for giving him the opportunity to fulfil a long-held ambition. “I want to thank the RFET for the chance to fulfil one of my dreams - serving as the Davis Cup captain for my country,” Ferrer said.

He also expressed gratitude to the players and staff who had worked alongside him during his tenure. “It has been a privilege to share this path with them all,” he added.

Ferrer will have one final opportunity to lift the trophy as captain when Spain competes in the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, Italy, from November 24 to 28. IANS

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