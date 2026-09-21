Shelton suffers second Davis Cup defeat as Czechia oust USA; Austria advance to final eight

NEW YORK: US Open runner-up Shelton and Learner Tien both lost their respective singles ties against Jakub Mensik and Jiri Lehecka on Saturday.

Mensik beat Shelton 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to level the best-of-five series at 2-2 before Lehecka sent a roaring Prague crowd into raptures by beating Tien 6-3, 7-5 in the deciding singles.

Earlier in the game, doubles pair Christian Harrison and Austin Krajicek had made it 2-1 after winning their doubles match over Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Riki 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Austria also sealed its spot in the final eight after Jurji Rodionov beat Belgium’s Zizou Bergs 7-6, 6-3 to build an insurmountable 3-1 advantage. It had earlier secured the doubles match.

Toby Samuel and Wimbledon semifinalist Arthur Fery won their singles matches to put Britain 2-0 up at home to Ecuador. Agencies

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