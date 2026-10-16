Shaunae Miller-Uibo Eyes 400m World Record as She Prepares for Los Angeles 2028

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the International Event Ambassador for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) 2026, has set her sights on the women’s 400m world record as she prepares for Los Angeles 2028.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s 21st edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race in New Delhi, where she will be present to cheer on and support the participants, Shaunae Miller-Uibo said, “I have won every title there is in the 400m, so for me it is now about setting new goals. I would love to give the world record a crack. In recent years we have seen women go under 48 seconds, and I believe I am more than capable of doing that as well. If we keep racing each other, I think we can push each other towards it."

On her first visit to India, Miller-Uibo also spoke about what the Delhi Half Marathon means and why she is looking forward to supporting the runners on Sunday. “I am really looking forward to it. It is bigger than just running. It is a great community, and people can pledge their support for different causes. It brings everyone out and unites people here in India. I am also excited to hear that there are more participants this year, and especially more women. I hope this year’s race inspires even more women to come out next year and take that first step towards whatever their dreams and goals might be.”

Miller-Uibo welcomed her son in 2023 and her daughter in 2025, and has spent this season rebuilding her speed in the Bahamian capital, Nassau, under her father’s coaching. IANS

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