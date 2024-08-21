David Warner signs two-year deal with Sydney Thunder; Steven Smith to play for Sixers

Sydney: David Warner is set to be a full-time presence in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the first time in his career after signing a new two-year contract with Sydney Thunder while Steven Smith would continue to grace the competition beyond his Test career, with a new three-year deal with Sydney Sixers.

Warner’s availability for the entire season marks a significant boost for Thunder. After recently ending his international career, the explosive opener is now free to focus solely on the BBL. Warner, who had only featured in eight games for Thunder over the past two seasons due to international commitments, will now bring his nearly 20 years of T20 experience to bear across the entire tournament, including the finals.

Smith, meanwhile, has secured his future with the Sixers through a three-year contract. While Smith is currently one of Australia’s Test openers, the deal gives him the option to play a full BBL season if he decides to retire from international cricket within the next three years. IANS

