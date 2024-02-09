Davis Cup: India drawn to meet Sweden in away tie in September

NEW DELHI: India will meet Sweden in an away Davis Cup World Group I tie in September.

The Indian Davis Cup team had blanked Pakistan 4-0 in the World Group I playoffs in Islamabad last week while Sweden lost 1-3 to Brazil at home in the Qualifiers first round.

India has never defeated Sweden in five meetings so far but will have a great opportunity to get its first win as the hosts do not boast of intimidating singles players.

The last time India competed against Sweden was in 2005 when India hosted them in Delhi and lost 1-3.

Sweden has a very talented Elias Ymer, who is ranked 160, in its ranks. India has higher-ranked Sumit Nagal (121) and if he is available, it will be an interesting tie.

India captain Rohit Rajpal seemed happy with the draw, considering that it could have been drawn against Novak Djokovic-led Serbia.

