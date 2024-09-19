Day 1, 1st Test vs New Zealand: Kamindu Mendis’ century puts Sri Lanka on top

Galle: Kamindu Mendis’ 114-run inning propelled Sri Lanka to a solid score of 302/7 at the end of Day One against New Zealand in the first test match at the Galle International Stadium.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, fast bowler Will O’Rourke got the Black Caps off to a solid start having sent openers Dimuth Karunaratne (2 runs) and Pathum Nissanka (27 runs) back to pavilion in the opening hour.

Tim Southee contributed to Rourke’s fiery start to the game and got Dinesh Chandimal’s scalp to reduce the Lions to 88/3.

Will continued his onslaught which ended injuring Sri Lanka’s most experienced player Angelo Matthews when a ball struck him on the fingers forcing him to retire hurt.

“Angelo Mathews has been assessed after retiring hurt due to being hit on his right index finger. There’s no fracture—just a minor swelling. He will be ready to bat again,” read the statement by Sri Lanka cricket.

With the batting order in a tricky situation, Kamindu Mendis was promoted up to number five on the day and steadied the Sri Lankan innings.

Dhananjay de Silva, who is coming off a solid Test series performance in England, was dismissed for mere 11 runs thanks to a brilliant delivery by Glenn Phillips which bowled the wicket-keeper.

Upon Matthews’ return, the 37-year old played a small cameo before being dismissed by Will for what was his third wicket of the game.

Sri Lanka, struggling at 178/5, saw Kamindu and Kusal Mendis withstand the Kiwi bowling attack and went on to rescue the innings for the home side.

Kusal was dismissed for 50 runs but after he had already stitched up a103 run partnership alongside Kamindu. The latter was dismissed in the second last over of the day for 114 runs off 173 deliveries.

Sri Lanka ended the day at a score of 302 with three wickets still in hand. Ramesh Mendis (14* off 42 balls) and Prabath Jayasuriya (0* off five balls) are the two batters who will take the crease on Day 2.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 302 for 7 in 88 overs (Kamindu Mendis 114, Kusal Mendis 50; Will O’Rourke 54-3) against New Zealand. IANS

