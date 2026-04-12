'Dear Vaibhav, well done': Kohli’s Special Message for 15-Year-Old Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

New Delhi: Virat Kohli had a special message for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the latter’s breathtaking knock against Royal Challenegers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday night.

Virat signed Vaibhav’s cap post match writing, “Dear Vaibhav, well done”.

The moment came after Sooryavanshi delivered an incredible performance, scoring 78 runs off just 26 balls to lead Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In their chase of 203 runs, the 15-year-old kept the pressure off RR, attacking RCB’s bowlers with impressive skill.

Kohli, who witnessed the action firsthand, took a moment after the game to encourage the young player. He signed his cap and left a note, creating a moment that quickly fascinated fans online.

Sooryavanshi’s innings featured eight fours and seven sixes, earning him the IPL 2026 Orange Cap. He has now scored 200 runs in just four matches, which is an amazing achievement for someone so early in his career. IANS

Also Read: ‘I try to play the ball, not the bowler’: Sooryavanshi on facing Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood and Bumrah