Langer hails Mukul Choudhary as ‘real athlete’ with Kohli-like running and sharp game sense for LSG

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer has hailed young batting sensation Mukul Choudhary, calling him a ‘great athlete’ with a ‘sharp brain,’ comparing his game sense and elite running between the wickets to that of the legendary Virat Kohli.

“What I love the most is that he is a real athlete, and the way he runs between the wickets is elite. It is like how Virat runs between the wickets, but the other thing about him is his game sense.

“We have had some practice games, and the way he talks about the game is like he has been playing 300 matches. So, he has got some power, he is a great athlete, and he has got a sharp brain. He has a very curious mind and wants to get better. He went away and worked on the short ball. We have been doing drills with him every day, and then it came out in practice and in the game,” said Langer on JioHotstar.

He also revealed how their team analyst Shrinivas Chandrashekaran was crucial in getting Choudhary on board. “We saw him at a training camp a few months ago. There is so much talent in this country. A real big shout-out goes to Shrinivas, our data analyst, who said, ‘Coach, we have got to get this kid.’

Asked about his thought process when LSG were needing 54 runs required off the final 24 balls, Langer said, “I was probably thinking about what I was going to say to our players. I thought we bowled brilliantly on this wicket; we were outstanding.” IANS

Also Read: Hockey India appoints Tim White as junior women’s team coach