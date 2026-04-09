IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Partnership Eases Pressure, Says Yashasvi Jaiswal

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: After dismantling the Mumbai Indians bowling attack in Tuesday night’s IPL clash at the ACA Stadium, Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said he was focused on giving his best and thoroughly enjoyed his partnership with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The opening duo put on a blistering 80-run stand in just five overs, giving RR a decisive edge in the rain-affected encounter.

Speaking about the partnership in the post-match press conference, Jaiswal said, “I think it’s amazing to bat with Vaibhav because we both like to play our shots and enjoy our batting. I have been playing for the last few years, so I try to adapt to the situation and think about what we can do for the team and how we can give our best.”

Vaibhav electrified the crowd by smashing Jasprit Bumrah for a six off the very first ball he faced in the match. When asked if he had any message for his partner after that audacious shot, Jaiswal said, “I just told him to keep playing his shots. Bumrah bhai is one of the legends, so scoring against him is amazing. When Vaibhav plays like that, it also puts a bit of pressure on me—in a good way—so I can plan to take on other bowlers as well.”

Rajasthan Royals are displaying fearless batting in the IPL this season. In the opening game, they chased down 128 in just 12.1 overs. In their second game in Ahmedabad, RR, batting first, scored 210 for 6 in their 20 overs, while in Guwahati on Tuesday, RR scored 150 for 3 in 11 overs.

Commenting on the team’s explosive batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal said, “Everyone is playing good cricket right now. Whenever we come together, we discuss how we can contribute well, and it’s going quite well.”

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