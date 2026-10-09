Delhi Half Marathon: Harmanjot Singh, Lili Das headline strong Indian elite field

New Delhi, Oct 8: Reigning World 10K Bengaluru Indian Elite champion Harmanjot Singh and former winner Lili Das will headline a strong Indian contingent for the 21st edition of the Delhi Half Marathon, with 22 men and 20 women set to compete in the Indian Elite category here on October 18.

Harmanjot will make his debut at the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race carrying the distinction of being the fastest runner in the Indian Elite field. The 2026 Asian Cross Country Championships silver medallist has a personal best of 1:01:46, recorded at the Alwar Tiger International Half Marathon.

The 2026 season has already provided Harmanjot with significant confidence, having won the Indian Elite race at the World 10K Bengaluru before securing silver at the Asian Cross Country Championships.

“Winning in Bengaluru and taking silver at the Asian Cross Country this year has given me a lot of confidence going into Delhi. The Delhi Half Marathon is one of the toughest races in the country, with a field that pushes you to your limit, and I am looking forward to testing myself against the best elite runners over the half marathon distance. I will give it everything on race day,” said Harmanjot Singh. Kiran Matre, meanwhile, will return to a familiar setting after finishing second among the Indian elite men at last year’s Delhi Half Marathon. That performance also produced his half marathon personal best of 1:04:57. Matre, the 2024 World 10K Bengaluru Indian Elite champion, will have to contend with Kartik Karkera, who enters the race after winning the Indian Elite men’s title at the 2026 Mumbai Marathon and finishing third among the Indian elite runners in Delhi last year. IANS

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