2nd edition of Aizawl International Half Marathon on February 14

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The second edition of the Aizawl International Half Marathon (AIHM) — the biggest international sports event ever organised in Mizoram —is scheduled to take place on 14 February 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl. Nearly 5000 athletes from India and across the globe will take part in competition. Disclosing the news in a press conference Pu Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister of Sports, Tourism & Youth Services, Government of Mizoram, said, “The Aizawl International Half Marathon has grown into one of the biggest international sports event hosted by Mizoram. It reflects our commitment to sports excellence, tourism development and youth empowerment, while showcasing Mizoram’s potential on a global platform.”

The Aizawl International Half Marathon 2026 is expected to witness participation from across India and multiple countries, with over 5,000 runners anticipated this year — a significant rise from its inaugural edition. Accredited by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the event is duly supported by the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Sports Authority of India (SAI), Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and several other premier organisations and institutions of India.

Speaking about the vision and expanding scale of the event, Captain Rahul Bali, Curator of AIHM, said: “AIHM has now become a movement rather than just a marathon. With international participation, strong institutional backing and visionary leadership, we are placing Mizoram firmly on the global marathon map while inspiring a culture of fitness and unity.”

Organisers also announced that the total prize money has been doubled from Rs 10 lakh in 2025 to Rs 20 lakh in 2026, making the event even more attractive to elite and amateur runners alike.

The media briefing was also attended by R Lalrodingi, Director, Tourism Department, Government of Mizoram and Brigadier GS Arora, Group Commander, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Mizoram.

