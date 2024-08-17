Delhi Premier League (DPL) announces Adani Group as title sponsor for inaugural season

New Delhi: The Delhi Premier League (DPL) has announced Adani Group, one of India’s largest and most respected conglomerates, as the title sponsor for the inaugural season of the highly-anticipated T20 cricket league. “This partnership signifies a powerful collaboration between two major forces in their respective fields, with the Adani Group’s commitment to excellence perfectly aligning with the league’s vision of promoting and developing cricket in the Capital,” the DPL said in a statement on Friday.

“In recent years, the Adani Group’s sports wing, Adani Sportsline, has made significant progress in Indian sport, with investments in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with their franchise Gujarat Giants, in the WPL, the Pro Kabaddi League and the Ultimate Kho Kho League. The Adani Sportsline also supports multiple athletes in India, including the very dynamic R Praggnanandhaa,” it added. IANS

Also Read: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Rishabh Pant to stay with Delhi Capitals

Also Watch: