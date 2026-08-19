Deportivo La Coruna Held to Draw on La Liga Return

MADRID: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored on debut but Deportivo La Coruna was held to a 1-1 home draw by Elche as it returned to La Liga after an eight-year absence on Monday.

Deportivo is back in the top flight for the first time since being relegated, with Clarence Seedorf as coach, in 2017-18. The 1999-00 La Liga champion, which also reached two Champions League quarterfinals and one semifinal in the early 2000s, has also since spent four seasons languishing in the third tier. It was promoted last term as La Liga 2 runner-up. Agencies

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