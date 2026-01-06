Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele light up first Paris derby in over 35 years

PARIS: Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele marked their returns to the Paris Saint-Germain starting XI by securing a 2-1 win over Paris FC on Sunday as the French capital enjoyed its first top-flight derby since 1990.

Victory for Luis Enrique’s second-placed PSG, thanks to goals either side of half-time by Doue and Dembele, took it back to within one point of surprise league leader Lens.

The last time PSG lost at home to a newly-promoted side was in May 2010 when it went down 3-1 to Montpellier.

But there were few chances of that streak being broken in the first top-division Paris derby since February 25, 1990, when Racing Paris 1 beat PSG 2-1 at the Parc des Princes home that they shared.

None of the starters on either side at the Parc on Sunday were born when that match took place, and both clubs are a world away from where they were nearly 36 years ago.

PSG, backed by Qatar since 2011, has won 12 of its 13 French domestic crowns since then, as well as the Champions League last season.

If PSG is the top dog in the City of Light, PFC’s solid showing firmly cemented its place as the second strongest side in Paris after it was invested in by the Arnault family -- owners of LVMH -- last season and promptly won promotion to Ligue 1. Agencies

