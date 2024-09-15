Diamond League final 2024: Avinash Sable finishes ninth in 3000 men's steeplechase

Brussels: Avinash Sable finished ninth in the 3000m men’s steeplechase with a timing of 8:17.09 at the Diamond League 2024 final at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Saturday night.

Kenya’s Amos Serem was the first one to cross the finish line (8:06.90), while favourite Soufianne El Bakkali of Morocco finished second with a time of 8:08:60. Tunisia’s Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui finished third, clocking 8:09.68.

Sable, a national record-holder in the 3000m steeplechase, finished 14th in the overall Diamond League standings with three points from two meetings. However, four athletes ranked higher than him -- Lamecha Girma (injured) of Ethiopia, Geordie Beamish of New Zealand, Ryuji Mura of Japan and Hillary Bor of the USA -- pulled out, which allowed Sable to participate in the season final top 12. Agencies

Also Read: Former India Seamer Dodda Ganesh Removed As Kenya Head Coach

Also watch: