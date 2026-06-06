Diamond League: Sachin Yadav finishes 8th in javelin throw

NEW DELHI: Indian javelin thrower Sachin Yadav finished a lowly eighth on his Diamond League debut in Rome on Thursday.

The Indian could only muster up a best throw of 79.18m, a shadow of his Personal Best of 86.27m, a distance which earned him a fourth-placed finish at last year’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, ahead of compatriot and former Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

Meanwhile, another Asian in Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga outshone the rest of the field with a massive 92.62m-throw — the second-longest effort by an athlete from the continent — to finish first. The longest is 92.97m, recorded by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem en route the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Agencies

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