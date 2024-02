Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh bagged best team award in the 45th Junior-Senior Athletics Championship that concluded at Lakhimpur on Sunday. Sivasagar collected the runners up team award. Nearly 1220 athletes from different parts of the state participated in the various disciplines of the championship.

Also Read: Assam: Two Athletes from Hailakandi Shines at 37th National Sub-Junior Taekwondo Championship

Also Watch: