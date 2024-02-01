45th Assam Inter-District Athletic meet in Lakhimpur from February 2

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The 45th Assam Inter-District Athletic Meet will be held in Lakhimpur district from February 2 to 4. The biggest sports event of the State will be held at the playground of North Lakhimpur University under the auspices of the Assam Athletics Association (AAA) in association with the Lakhimpur District Sports Association (LDSA).

Regarding the sports event, Assam Athletics Association and Lakhimpur District Sports Association jointly convened a press conference at North Lakhimpur Press Club which was attended by LDSA executive president Lotiful Ahmed Hussain, vice-president Arup Kumar Das, AAA vice-president Karunadhar Dutta, Technical Committee convener Kalyan Barman, Coaching Committee chairman Govinda Malakar and Coaching and Playing Committee convener Uttam Hundique.

Addressing the media persons in the press conference, Lotiful Ahmed Hussain said that the organizing committee had already completed all kinds of preparations for the seamless conduct of the sports events. According to him and other AAA dignitaries, as many as 1200 athlets, 800 male and 400 female, under 40 AAA units across the State, will participate in the event.

The competitions will be held in 120 sports events by classifying the athlets in Under-14 (boys & girls), Under-16 (boys & girls), Under-18 (boys & girls), Under-20 (male & female) and Above-20 age group categories.

The ceremonial inauguration of the sports event will be held on February 3 at 10 am. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Garlosa, AAA president Jayanta Malla Baruah, Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, MLA Manab Deka will grace the occasion.

