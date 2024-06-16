Diksha Dagar Shines with 5-Under 67, Trails Leaders by One at Ladies Italian Open

ROME: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar made good use of a hat-trick of birdies at the start of the back nine to compile a solid 5-under 67 and be one shot behind the trio of leaders at the Ladies Italian Open. After the opening day, Diksha trailed Australian Kirsten Rudgeley, Spain’s Fatima Fernandez Cano, and Swiss Tiffany Arafi by one shot. The leaders shot 6-under 66 each on a sun-soaked Friday at Golf Nazionale.

Diksha at sole fourth was best among the five Indians in the field, while Vani Kapoor (72) was T-30, Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik with 73 each were T-41 and Ridhima Dilawari (75) was T-76. Agencies

