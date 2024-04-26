Dipak Gohain guides Saptarshi Club to victory beats City Cricket Club in Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A terrific spell from Dipak Gohain guided Saptarshi Club of Tinsukia to beat City Cricket Club by six wickets in the 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship match at the Judges Field here on Thursday. Dipak bowled four overs in the game and picked up 5 wickets giving away only 8 runs.

In the other match of the day Tengapara Cricket Club defeated Club Triranga by 20 runs. Affan Ahmed of Tengapara Cricket Club scored a half century.

Brief scores: Tengapara Cricket Club vs Club Triranga- Tengapara Cricket Club 145-9 (20 overs), Affan Ahmed 60 (39 balls, 4X6, 6X4), Sanjib Pathak 3-14, Ranjan Bikah Das 2-32, Club Triranga 125-9 (20 overs), Denish Das 27, Himanshu Saraswat 22, Santanu Dhar 3-9.

City Cricket Club vs Saptarshi: City Cricket Club 117 (19.2 overs), Rahul Hazarika 22, Hrishikesh Tamuli 46, Deepak Gohain 5-8, Krishna Das 2-21, Kalyan Gogoi 2-25, Saptarshi Club 118-4 (18.2 overs), Kalyan Gogoi 27, Bibek Dutta 39 no.

