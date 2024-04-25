Biswanath Blue Warriors, Cricket Club of Dibrugrh (CCD) win in Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Biswanath Blue Warriors and Cricket Club of Dibrugrh (CCD) won their respective matches in the 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship held at the Judges Field here today. Biswanath Blue Warriors defeated Saptarshi Club of Tinsukia by 60 runs and Cricket Club of Dibrugarh won against Rangia Cricket Association by 7 wickets. It was the third straight victory for Dibrugarh in the competition and they are now top of the table with six points in group ‘B’.

Brief scores: 1st match- Biswanath Blue Warriors 209-3 (20 overs), Siddhartha Sankar Baruah 86, Rajakuddin Ahmed 57, Saptarshi Club 149-5 (20 overs), Bibek Dutta 51 no, Pawan Majhi 3-32, Ritupan Patowali 37.

2nd match- Rangia Cricket Association 118 (19.4 overs), Deepjyoti Kalita 40, M Habib 23, Reshab Deepak 3-28, Rajat Khan 2-24, Gunjanjyoti Deka 2-29, Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 119-3 (16.3 overs), Jay Borah 35, Ishaan Ahmed 27, Sourav Saha 22.

