CCD, City Cricket Club register consecutive wins in Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship

GUWAHATI: Cricket Club of Dibrugarh (CCD) and City Cricket Club registered their second victories in the final round of 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship at the Judges Field here today. City Cricket Club, in the opening game of the day, defeated India Club by 5 wickets. Cricket Club of Dibrugarh, in the second match, won against NAPCC by 13 runs.

Brief scores: 1st match-India Club 141-7 (20 overs)- Manash Gogoi 40, Amit Yadav 30 (no), Vedant Pandey 4-22, Dharani Rabha 2-27; City Cricket Club 143-5 (19.4 overs)- Hrishikesh Tamuly 53 no, Dharani Rabha 35 no, Parvej Musaraf 2-21.

2nd match- Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 162-8 (20 overs)- Jay Borah 34, Ishan Ahmed 34, Ankush Mazumdar 28, Sanjib Dutta 4-25, Dipjyoti Saikia 2-43; NAPCC 149-9 (20 overs), Sanjib Dutta 49, Ishaan Ahmed 3-23, Nishant Singhania 2-17, Gunjanjyoti Deka 2-24.

