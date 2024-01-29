Divyansh Singh Panwar shoots down world record enroute to gold in Cairo

New Delhi: In a display of stunning rifle shooting, Indian Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar set a new world record for the final of the men’s 10m air rifle, picking up India’s second gold medal of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Cairo, Egypt, in the process.

The 21-year-old shot 253.7 at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting range on Sunday, eclipsing Chinese Sheng Lihao’s 253.3, set at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. Divyansh had shown early form, topping qualification with a world-class 632.4 before bossing the 24-shot final with sensational precision shooting, leaving silver-winning Italian Dani Sollazo 1.9 points behind.

Not only did he not shoot any score below 10, but two of his shots, the fourth and sixth were perfect 10.9s. IANS

Also Read: Egypt International Olympic City Shooting range: Rhythm Sangwan, Ujjwal win mixed team pistol gold

Also Watch: