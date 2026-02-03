Djokovic’s Australian Open loss raises fresh doubts over Grand Slam future

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic left the Australian Open still locked on 24 Grand Slam titles and with fresh uncertainty over whether he will ever get another shot at a record-breaking 25th.

The 38-year-old, who has repeatedly played down retirement talk and spoken of defending his Olympic gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, hinted on Sunday that his future in Melbourne may not be guaranteed after losing the final to Carlos Alcaraz.

“God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months,” Djokovic told the Rod Laver Arena crowd. “So it has been a great ride. I love you guys.”

Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion who had never previously lost a final in Melbourne, also reflected on a complicated relationship with the fans.

“You gave me something I’ve never experienced here,” he said. “That much love, support, positivity.”

The tone felt close to a farewell. Djokovic later revealed he had prepared two speeches, one for victory and one for defeat.

His last major title came at the 2023 US Open, drawing him level with Margaret Court on 24. Since then, age, injuries and the rise of Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have stalled his chase. Agencies

