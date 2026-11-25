GOLD COAST, Nov 24: England levelled the T20 series at 1-1 with an 8-wicket win over Australia on Tuesday, powered by a 151-run opening stand between Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt.

Set 185 to win, the visitors dominated from the first over, with Donald and Salt taking the target apart at a rapid pace.

Donald hit 85 from 32 balls, with nine sixes and four fours, before Riley Meredith dismissed him with England on 151-1. Salt scored 58 off 30 balls, including four sixes and five fours, until Ben Dwarshuis took a superb one-handed caught-and-bowled to end his innings.

Captain Harry Brook (10no) and Tom Banton (26no) finished the job comfortably. Banton hit the winning six as England reached 188-2 in 13.1 overs, with 41 balls remaining.

“That was unbelievable (Donald-Salt partnership),” Brook said. “It was explosive to say the least.

“Those two put on an absolute clinic. They should be very proud of their performance.”

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh had chosen to bat after his team’s three-wicket win in Saturday’s series opener. England fought back early, though, after an Australian opener struck successive sixes at the start of the innings.

Marsh gave a return catch to bowler Henry Crocombe (2-40), and Sam Curran (2-29) dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk for 27. England debutant James Coles then ran out Sam Harper with a diving underarm throw.

Spinner Adil Rashid (1-26) tightened the squeeze as Australia fell to 84-5 after 11 overs.

Nikhil Chaudhary led a fightback with 45 from 35 balls, adding 49 with Joel Davies (39). Dwarshuis then gave the innings late momentum by hitting Curran for three straight sixes, and Australia ended on 184-8. Agencies

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