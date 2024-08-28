Duleep Trophy: Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik to miss first round due to illness

Mumbai: The Men’s Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced replacements for pacers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik, who will miss the first round of Duleep Trophy due to illness.

Also, the star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been released from the Team B squad.

The Duleep Trophy, which marks the beginning of red-ball cricket in the domestic season, will feature top India stars from the international circuit and emerging talents competing at the highest level. The tournament is set to begin on September 5, 2024, in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Pacers will be replaced by Navdeep Saini and Gaurav Yadav in Team B and C squads respectively.

“The Men’s Selection Committee announced a couple of replacements in the squads for the first round of the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. Pacer Navdeep Saini will replace Mohd. Siraj in the Team B squad while Gaurav Yadav will replace Umran Malik in the Team C squad. Both Siraj and Malik are suffering from an illness and are not expected to be fit in time for their Duleep Trophy fixtures,” said the statement from BCCI.

“All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been released from the Team B squad,” the statement added. Star India batters Rishabh Pant, Kishan, Shubman Gill and many more players are set to feature in the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 season. (ANI)

Also Read: Telangana government to give house sites in Hyderabad to Esha Singh, Nikhat Zareen, Mohammed Siraj

Also Watch: