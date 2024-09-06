Duleep Trophy: Mumbai Youngster Musheer Khan’s ton rescues India B from precarious situation

Bengaluru: Mumbai Youngster Musheer Khan slammed an unbeaten 105 and staged a remarkable recovery act for India B on Day One of their Duleep Trophy first-round match against India A at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. India B had tons of established batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan (Musheer’s elder brother) and Rishabh Pant. But an impressive Musheer outshined all of them to grab the spotlight on the opening day of the competition through his third first-class century. His unbeaten knock of 105 was laced with ten fours and two sixes in an outstanding display of gritty batting combined with an unflinching resolve to take India B from 94/7 to 202/7 in 79 overs at the end of the day’s play.

Apart from bringing up his maiden Duleep Trophy century in 205 balls, Musheer also stitched an unbroken 108-run stand with Navdeep Saini (29 not out) for the eighth wicket. IANS

