Durand Cup: Bodoland FC reach knockout despite huge win over Karbi Anglong Morning Star

Guwahati: Local boy and former India international Halicharan Narzary produced a stunning individual performance for Bodoland FC, scoring four goals and providing two assists as they cruised to a 6-0 victory over local rivals Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in their final Group F fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Thursday.

Halicharan Narzary scored twice in each half, while Kaushik Daimari and Gwgwmsar Gayary also found the net after the break as Bodoland FC secured a commanding victory. Despite the emphatic win and finishing with six points from three matches, Bodoland FC missed out on a quarterfinal berth as one of the best second-placed teams, with East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC also finishing on six points but boasting superior goal differences.

Meanwhile, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC ended their campaign without a point for the second consecutive season.

Bodoland FC head coach Vikash Panthi made three changes to his starting XI for the crucial fixture, bringing defender Didwm Hazowary in place of Gaurav Singh Bohara, while Siddharth Khichi and Nepal forward Aron Thapa replaced Gwgwmsar Gayary and Timothi Narzary in the attack.

Meanwhile, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC head coach C.A. Laldinsang Pudaite made two changes for his side's final group game, with A. Muhammed Murshid starting in goal in place of Jaspreet Singh and forward Loitongbam Taison Singh coming into the lineup for Lalpekhlua. IANS

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