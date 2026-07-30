NorthEast United FC Sign Serbian Playmaker Nikola Ninkovic on One-Year Deal

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC signed Serbian attacking midfielder Nikola Ninkovic on a one-year deal.

Ninkovic born in Bogatic, Serbia, arrives in the Highlands after a journey that has taken him from the youth academy of Partizan Belgrade to the top divisions of Serbia, Italy, Georgia and Azerbaijan. Across 355 senior appearances, the 31-year-old has scored 58 goals and provided 77 assists, representing clubs including Partizan, Genoa, Chievo, Ascoli, Empoli, Brescia, Torpedo Kutaisi and most recently Sumgayit FK. Along the way, he also represented Serbia at U17, U19 and U21 level while also gaining experience in UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds and the UEFA Europa League.

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