Dwayne Bravo’s inclusion as bowling coach was a fantastic move, says Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott

NEW YORK: Afghanistan chief coach Jonathan Trott on Tuesday said the decision to rope in Dwayne Bravo as the team’s bowling coach for the ongoing T20 World Cup worked wonders as the West Indian has made his job easier. Speaking to the media after his side’s first win, Trott credited the contribution of Bravo, who, according to him, has brought about a change in the approach of Afghanistan bowlers.

“DJ (Dwayne Bravo) coming into the side, fantastic. Having quality coaches also with huge experience as players (is great), but also vast franchise experience in this format of the game,” Trott said in the post-match press conference.

“(It’s) only a brilliant thing to have a player like him coming to the side as coach and it makes your job a lot easier but it also makes the coaching more enhanced, especially with the bowlers. We’ve seen the start of his first game with us and we saw the bowlers bowl really well, so credit to Dwayne. So (a) nice start for the boys.”

While Uganda will take on Papua New Guinea in its second Group C match here on Thursday, Afghanistan will be up against New Zealand at the same venue on Saturday. Agencies

