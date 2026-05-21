Early Exit for Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy at Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur: Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy’s Malaysia Masters 2026 campaigns ended on Wednesday as they crashed out in the opening round at the Stadium Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

Paris Olympics 2024 semifinalist Lakshya, India’s top men’s singles player, was stunned by Zaki Ubaidillah of Indonesia in the opening rounds by 21-17, 21-11 in straight games, as per Olympics.com.

The world number 38 and Lakshya were level 14-all in the opening game, but the Indonesian raced ahead and sealed the game in 43 minutes.

HS Prannoy, who secured the Malaysia Masters title back in 2023, lost to Japan’s world number nine Kodai Naraoka in a one-hour, 20-minute marathon.

After losing the opening game, Prannoy saved the match point, forcing a decider, and the Indian shuttler fumbled four points there, losing by 17-21, 22-20, 22-24.

Tharun Mannepalli also lost from an advantageous position by 21-17, 14-21, 8-21 against Chinese Taipei’s Wang Po-Wei, while Kiran George was forced to retire midway through his match against seventh seed Alex Lanier of France - ranked world number 10. The series of exits ended the men’s challenge of the Indian contingent in Malaysia. (ANI)

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