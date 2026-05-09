Early Strikes from Suhair and Lalrinfela Lift Odisha FC to Crucial 2-1 Win over SC Delhi

New Delhi: Early goals by Suhair Vadakkepeedika and Lalrinfela (Mafela) helped Odisha FC secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sporting Club Delhi in their Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Early first-half strikes from Suhair and Lalrinfela (Mafela) gave Odisha FC a commanding lead, rendering Matija Babovic's second-half penalty for SC Delhi a mere consolation. Suhair VP had a wonderful game alongside K Lalrinfela, who was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding overall performance in midfield.

With this vital win, Odisha FC moved into 11th place, leapfrogging Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC. They now have 10 points from 11 matches, while SC Delhi remain in 10th place with the same number of points from 11 matches, staying ahead courtesy of goal difference.

The victory provides a massive boost to Odisha FC's survival hopes as they continue to fight their way out of the looming relegation battle. Meanwhile, SC Delhi were left to rue their missed opportunities after completely dominating possession but failing to capitalise on their attacking metrics. IANS

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