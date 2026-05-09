Ismaila Sarr secures Conference League final berth for Crystal Palace

London: Ismaila Sarr netted for the fifth Conference League match running to ensure Crystal Palace clinch a spot in their first European final with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the semifinals, triumphing 3-1 away in Krakow before a 2-1 win over the Ukrainian team at Selhurst Park.

Palace will now face La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano in the final, which will be held at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on May 27. Palace are just one step away from more history, as they travel to Leipzig, seeking to win a third piece of silverware in the last year – and first-ever on the continent.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano booked their ticket to the final in Leipzig, triumphing over Strasbourg with a2-0 aggregate win in a dramatic semi-final tie. They have reached their first European final in their 102-year history in only their second season of UEFA competition. Their previous participation came in the 2000/01 UEFA Cup, where they were beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Alaves in the last eight. IANS

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