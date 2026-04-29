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Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26: East Bengal FC thrash Odisha FC 3-0 in Goa

East Bengal FC stayed in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 title race with a 3–0 win over Odisha FC at Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Tuesday, moving up to fourth in the table.
Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26
Shiibu Preman
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NEW DELHI: East Bengal remained in the hunt for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025026 title with a 3-0 win against Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Tuesday. Bipin Singh gave the Red and Gold Brigade the lead early in the first half, while Youssef Ezzejjari grabbed a second-half brace to lift his goal tally to nine this season - the most in the league. The win took EBFC to fourth in the standings with 18 points from nine games, two behind leader and archrival Mohun Bagan Super Giant which has played the same number of matches. Agencies

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Odisha FC
Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26
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