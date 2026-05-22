East Bengal Clinch Historic First ISL Title With Comeback Win Over Inter Kashi

NEW DELHI: East Bengal wrote its name into the history books after sealing its first Indian Super League triumph after a 2-1 win against Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Thursday. Alfred Planas had given the home team the lead early in the opening half with a first-time finish with his instep. But the Red and Gold Brigade roared back in the second half to overturn the deficit thanks to goals from Youssef Ezzejjari and Mohammed Rashid.

City rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant stumbled to a 2-1 win over Sporting Club Delhi at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan with Jamie Maclaren scoring a 99th-minute winner but it was too late for the Mariners who needed to score six more than EBFC to win the title.

Mumbai City FC beat nine-man Punjab FC 2-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC played out a 0-0 draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Agencies

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