East Bengal sign Rahul Paswan

PANAJI: SC East Bengal on Thursday signed the forward Rahul Paswan for the remainder of the ongoing 2022 Indian Super League (ISL) season.



The 23-year-old joins the Red-&-Gold brigade after topping the scoring charts in this season's Calcutta Football League, netting six goals.

"It's a dream come true for me, joining a prestigious club like SC East Bengal. Every footballer from Bengal aspires to play for these big teams and I am no exception. I will look forward to giving my best and helping the team in whatever way I can," said Paswan after joining the club.

Paswan's inclusion will add the attacking prowess to the Kolkata based side, who have won just one game this season. IANS

