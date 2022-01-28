Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

East Bengal sign Rahul Paswan

Published :  28 Jan 2022

  | Updated :  2022-01-28T15:39:34+05:30

PANAJI: SC East Bengal on Thursday signed the forward Rahul Paswan for the remainder of the ongoing 2022 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 23-year-old joins the Red-&-Gold brigade after topping the scoring charts in this season's Calcutta Football League, netting six goals.

"It's a dream come true for me, joining a prestigious club like SC East Bengal. Every footballer from Bengal aspires to play for these big teams and I am no exception. I will look forward to giving my best and helping the team in whatever way I can," said Paswan after joining the club.

Paswan's inclusion will add the attacking prowess to the Kolkata based side, who have won just one game this season. IANS

