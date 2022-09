Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI, Sept 2: Guwahati will host the East Zone Women Boxing Championship from September 16. Nearly 700 boxers from different parts of the region will participate in the Junior and Youth category.

There will be 52 medals up for grabs in 13 different weight categories in the junior girls and 48 medals will be awarded in the 12 Youth women categories.

Also Read: Super Series Tennis from Sept 5

Also Watch: