Egypt Coach Hossam Hassan Raises Palestinian Flag, Dedicates Knockout Win to Palestine

Arlington: Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan raised the Palestinian flag after his side earned their first knockout win and dedicated the Round of 32 victory to the Palestinians.

Moments after Egypt secured the victory, Hassan carried both the Egyptian and Palestinian flags onto the pitch and celebrated with the Palestinian flag with fans chanting, “Free Palestine” slogan.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Hassan said, “May God grant them victory, may God have mercy on their martyrs. I’m saying to them: I’m dedicating this victory to the Egyptian people and Palestinian people, those kind and honourable people.” IANS

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