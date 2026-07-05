Messi Inspires Argentina Edge Cape Verde in Fierce Battle to Advance to Last 16

Miami: Cape Verde gave the reigning champions Argentina an almighty scare, but Lionel Scaloni’s team prevailed with a 3-2 victory in 124 minutes here at the Miami Stadium on Saturday and will face Egypt in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Blue Sharks pushed Lionel Messi and Co. all the way; they came from behind twice to level. Even when Argentina went 3-2 up, they battled tirelessly for a third equaliser, but the defending champions dug deep to triumph.

For the first 15 minutes, Argentina dominated possession, patiently moving the ball from side to side, searching for an opening that could lead to the first goal. A fluid passing sequence found Lionel Messi inside the box, but his shot from a tight angle sailed wide of the left post.

But he got his revenge in the 29th minute of the first half, when Lisandro Martínez saw him make a run and delivered a precise pass for Messi, who made it 1-0. Messi has now scored in a record-extending eight successive matches in the FIFA World Cup.

Before halftime, Enzo Fernandez received the ball at the edge of the area and shot from mid-range, but goalkeeper Vozinha responded to maintain the result.

At the start of the second half, Cape Verde had a clear chance with a long-range shot from Deroy Duarte, which was well saved by Emiliano Martinez. But Duarte would also have a second opportunity: with a low, driven shot across the box, he made it 1-1.

Argentina kept pressing. Lautaro Martínez flicked the ball on, laid it off first-time to Messi, but Leo lost the one-on-one against Vozinha. Minutes later, the Cape Verdean goalkeeper was called into action again, this time saving a free kick from Messi that was heading for his left post.

With 10 minutes remaining, a well-worked team move culminated in a precise cutback from Molina, which was intercepted by Roberto Lopes just as Enzo Fernandez was waiting to tap it in from close range. Then, in stoppage time, Vozinha was called into action again: after another Messi free kick, the goalkeeper managed to save it despite a deflection. With the score tied 1-1, Argentina and Cape Verde had to decide their fate in extra time. After a corner kick from the left, Lisandro Martínez controlled the ball at the far post and finished to make it 2-1.

Cape Verde refused to buckle since Lisandro Martinez’s goal and Lopes Cabral equalised in spectacular fashion before the end of the first half of extra time. But their dream finally ran ashore as a Messi corner caused an own goal that saw Argentina through to the last 16.

Argentina will take on Egypt in the next round. IANS

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