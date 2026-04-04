Real Madrid Coach Arbeloa Backs Spain’s Image, Calls Nation ‘Tolerant, Not Racist’

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said on Friday that Spain was a tolerant country and not racist, despite Islamophobic chanting during a national team match this week.

Sections of the crowd at Spain’s friendly against Egypt on Tuesday sang “whoever doesn’t jump is Muslim” during the game at Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium in Cornella.

Spain and Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, who is Muslim, criticised those chanting as “ignorant and racist”. Arbeloa defended Spain while insisting that racist attitudes should be eliminated.

“I think Spain is not a racist country, if it was we would have a problem every weekend at all of the stadiums,” Arbeloa told reporters.

“I keep thinking we have to eradicate any racist attitude at stadiums, and in society. Spain, as a country, has to keep fighting to get rid of these attitudes. (However) I think we’re a great country, very tolerant, and with these kinds of situations we shouldn’t generalise,” he added. Agencies

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