England Achieve Record ODI Victory with 342-Run Thrashing of South Africa

LONDON: England secured the biggest win in ODI history after they thrashed South Africa by 342 runs in the third match between the two sides in Southampton on Sunday.

After being inserted, England smashed 414 for five, its fifth-highest total in ODIs, with Jacob Bethell and Joe Root scoring hundreds.

South Africa’s response was doomed from the beginning as English pacers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse wreaked havoc with an incisive opening spell, sharing six wickets amongst them.

Leg spinner Adil Rashid mopped up the tail with a three-wicket haul, as South Africa crashed all out for 72, with skipper Temba Bavuma not walking out to bat due to an injury.

India held the previous winning margin record of 317 runs against Sri Lanka in 2023. Agencies

Also Read: Lakhimpur win U-19 Girls’ T20 Inter District Cricket Tournament 2025

Also Watch: