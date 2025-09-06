John Stones withdraws from England squad as precautionary measure

New Delhi: John Stones has withdrawn from the England squad as a precautionary measure. The City defender, in his tenth season with the Club, has featured in all three of Man City’s Premier League fixtures so far.

He was selected for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia. England boss Thomas Tuchel revealed the news at his press conference.

“Unfortunately, John Stones [has] just left. He came with minor muscle issues to camp and didn’t progress the way we thought and hoped he would so he left camp this morning because we will not take the risk against Andorra and also unfortunately against Serbia.” Agencies

